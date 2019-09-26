Santana's slam helps Rangers down Red Sox

Texas’ Willie Calhoun led off the seventh inning with a go-ahead home run, and Danny Santana clubbed a grand slam to lift the Rangers to a 7-5 win over the Boston Red Sox on Thursday afternoon in Arlington, Texas.

Sep 26, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Travis Lakins (56) throws during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Calhoun lashed a 1-1 sinker off Ryan Weber (2-4) for his 21st homer to give the Rangers their second lead. Rougned Odor followed two batters later with his 29th.

Nick Solak notched a 2-for-4 day with a double, an RBI and a stolen base for the Rangers (76-83), who won for just the second time in 11 games. Texas salvaged the finale of a three-game series.

The Rangers stole four bases, increasing their major-league-leading total to 122, and Elvis Andrus recorded his 300th career steal.

Rangers starter Mike Minor (14-10) worked 8 2/3 innings, allowing five runs on 10 hits. He struck out nine — giving him 200 K’s on the year — and walked two in a season-high, 126-pitch outing.

Manager Chris Woodward removed the lefty before the final out, and Minor departed to a rousing ovation from the Globe Life Park crowd.

Jose Leclerc then struck out Marco Hernandez for his 14th save.

Jackie Bradley Jr. went 2-for-4 with his 21st homer and drove in two, and Chris Owings belted his third homer to tie the game in the top of the seventh for the Red Sox (83-76).

Boston left fielder Andrew Benintendi, who hit a foul ball he hit off his left foot in the fourth inning, was removed for a pinch hitter in the fifth.

Hernandez opened the fourth inning with a drag bunt single past Minor and eventually scored on a single by Sam Travis.

Gorkys Hernandez made it 2-0 by doubling in J.D. Martinez, and Bradley’s RBI single plated Brock Holt.

Texas cut the deficit to 3-1 in the home half of the fourth. Solak ripped a two-out double down the left field line to score Santana, who stole his 19th base to move into scoring position.

In the fifth, facing Mike Shawaryn, Boston’s fourth pitcher, Santana gave the Rangers their first lead when he slugged a grand slam to right center on a 1-1 curveball, putting Texas up 5-3.

The blast was his second career grand slam, both coming this year, and Texas’ sixth of 2019.

Boston tied it 5-5 on solo shots by Bradley and Owings off Minor in the seventh.

