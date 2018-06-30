Gallardo, Rangers coast to easy win over White Sox

Rougned Odor, Robinson Chirinos and Nomar Mazara ripped home runs in a seven-run second-inning power display, and Yovani Gallardo pitched 7 1/3 strong innings as the Texas Rangers rolled to an 11-3 win over the visiting Chicago White Sox Friday night at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

Odor began the home run barrage with a solo shot off White Sox starter Dylan Covey (3-3). Chirinos later hit a three-run dinger that drove home Jurickson Profar and Joey Gallo, and Mazara added yet another three-run round-tripper one out later that plated Delino DeShields and Elvis Andrus to stake Gallardo to a 7-0 lead two innings in.

Gallardo (2-0) gave up three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out seven and reducing his ERA from 12.08 to 9.00.

Covey was allowed to pitch into the third inning, surrendering a fourth home run — this one a solo shot by Gallo to lead off the inning. Two batters later Covey was replaced by Chris Volstad, who promptly served up a two-run homer to Shin-Soo Choo that scored DeShields and pushed the Rangers’ lead to 10-0.

Covey allowed nine runs, eight earned, on eight hits (half of them homers) and three walks in 2 1/3 innings. He did not record a strikeout.

Chicago got on the board in the fourth as Jose Abreu’s groundout chased home Avisail Garcia from third base. The Rangers answered in the sixth when left fielder Charlie Tilson’s fielding error on a ball hit by Profar allowed Mazara to come across.

The White Sox finally got to the tiring Gallardo in the eighth, scoring on Yoan Moncada’s RBI groundout that brought in Tilson and on Garcia’s single that scored Adam Engel.

Andrus, Mazara, Odor, and DeShields had two hits apiece in Texas’ 12-hit attack. Garcia had two of Chicago’s five hits.

Choo extended his on-base streak to 41 games by drawing a leadoff walk against Covey. Choo’s streak is the longest in the majors this season and tied with Toby Harrah for the third-longest on-base streak in club history.

