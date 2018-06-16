Beltre's triple sparks Rangers past Rockies, 5-2

Adrian Beltre tripled during a three-run eighth inning as the Texas Rangers rallied to beat the visiting Colorado Rockies 5-2 on Saturday.

Jose Leclerc (2-2) tossed one inning of relief to get the win and Keone Kela got the last three outs for his 15th save in as many chances for Texas, which ended a seven-game losing streak.

Delino DeShields led off the eighth with a walk, and Jurickson Profar singled off Rockies reliever Harrison Musgrave (0-2). Beltre followed with a triple to center to break a 2-all tie, and he came home on Rougned Odor’s sacrifice fly.

The loss wasted another strong start by Colorado’s Kyle Freeland. He allowed two runs on eight hits in seven innings. Freeland has allowed three or fewer runs in 11 of his 14 starts.

The Rockies scored their first two runs with the help of Rangers starter Mike Minor. In the second inning, Desmond walked and moved to second on a balk. Carlos Gonzalez singled to center with two outs to make it 1-0.

DJ LeMahieu led off the sixth with a single, moved to second on a groundout and advanced to third on a wild pitch by Minor. Nolan Arenado drove him in with a sacrifice fly to give to make it 2-0.

Colorado missed a chance to pad the lead in the seventh when Desmond led off with a single and Tom Murphy doubled to put runners on second and third. After Gonzalez flied out to shallow center, Chris Iannetta walked to load the bases.

Minor got Noel Cuevas on a pop out to second and LeMahieu to ground to third to end the threat.

The Rangers tied the game in the bottom of the inning off Freeland. Odor led off with a triple and Isiah Kiner-Falefa doubled to cut the deficit in half.

Freeland got Joey Gallo to fly out and Ronald Guzman to ground out before Jose Trevino singled off Arenado’s glove to make it 2-2.

—Field Level Media