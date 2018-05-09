Mazara's walk-off homer leads Rangers past Tigers

Nomar Mazara hit two solo homers, including the game-winner to lead off the bottom of the 10th inning, to give the host Texas Rangers a 5-4 win over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.

Mazara ripped a 1-0 pitch over the right field wall off Warwick Saupold (1-1) to allow Texas to take the series 2-1. Mazara has 10 homers this season and seven in his last nine games.

Delino DeShields walked four times and scored twice while Adrian Beltre drove in two runs for the Rangers. Keone Kela (3-2) pitched two scoreless innings with three strikeouts to notch the win.

Pete Kozma, making his Tigers debut after being elevated from Triple-A Toledo, homered and scored twice. James McCann knocked in a run and extended his hit streak to eight games.

The Tigers were playing without five regulars due to injuries or rest. That group included right fielder and cleanup hitter Nicholas Castellanos, who was scratched due to knee soreness.

Detroit starter Francisco Liriano walked two batters in the first to help the Rangers take a quick lead. Beltre, who came off the disabled list Tuesday, ripped a single to left to score DeShields.

The Tigers briefly took the lead in the third on Kozma’s homer and Jeimer Candelario’s RBI double.

Texas came right back with two runs in the bottom of the inning. DeShields walked and stole second ahead of Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s run-scoring triple. Beltre made it 3-2 on a sacrifice fly.

Detroit tied it in the fifth after loading the bases with no outs. Mikie Mahtook, just called up from Triple-A Toledo, hit a sacrifice fly. Texas starter Bartolo Colon escaped further damage by inducing a double-play grounder against John Hicks.

McCann’s RBI single in the sixth, which scored Niko Goodrum, put Detroit back in front 4-3. It could have been worse for the Rangers, but Jose Leclerc struck out Candelario with the bases loaded.

Mazara knotted the game at 4-all with two out in the seventh, crushing a 1-1 offering from Daniel Stumpf over the wall in right-center field.

The Tigers left runners in scoring position stranded in the eighth. Texas left a runner stranded at third in the ninth.

—Field Level Media