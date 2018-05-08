Rangers escape 4-run hole, edge Tigers

Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a two-run double, Jurickson Profar knocked in the go-ahead run with a triple, and the Texas Rangers rallied from a four-run deficit to defeat the visiting Detroit Tigers 7-6 on Monday night.

Nomar Mazara had two hits, including a homer, and two runs, and Delino DeShields also scored twice for Texas. Jose Leclerc (1-0) gave up an unearned run in one inning of relief while picking up the win. Keone Kela pitched the ninth for his seventh save.

Starter Matt Moore gave up five runs on nine hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Leonys Martin hit a two-run homer and scored twice for the Tigers, while Nicholas Castellanos had three hits, a run and an RBI.

Detroit starter Michael Fulmer was charged with five runs on four hits in 5 2/3 innings while striking out seven. Daniel Stumpf (1-2) gave up the final run and was tagged with the loss.

The Rangers struck first on Mazara’s leadoff homer in the second.

Detroit responded with three runs the next inning, highlighted by Victor Martinez’s two-run double.

Martin made it 5-1 in the sixth when he crushed a hanging breaking ball over the right field wall. That two-out, two-run shot brought home Jose Iglesias, who reached on a single, and ended Moore’s night.

Fulmer fell apart in the sixth as Texas tied it. With one on and two out, Mazara singled to put runners on the corners. Joey Gallo doubled home a run, and Kiner-Falefa’s double knocked in two more. Ronald Guzman’s infield single against reliever Alex Wilson plated Kiner-Falefa.

Detroit regained the lead at 6-5 with an unearned run in the seventh. JaCoby Jones doubled, and with two outs, Iglesias hit a fly ball toward the right field line that bounced off Mazara’s glove in fair territory. The fly ball was originally called foul but was reversed on replay review, and Jones was awarded home plate.

Texas then benefited from sloppy fielding to gain the lead. DeShields, who reached on an error, scored all the way from first when Shin-Soo Choo’s infield single bounced off second baseman Dixon Machado’s glove. Profar then knocked in Choo with his extra-base hit to right-center.

—Field Level Media