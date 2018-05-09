Three homers push Tigers past Rangers

Victor Martinez and Jose Iglesias hit two-run homers in the early going, and the visiting Detroit Tigers held on for a 7-4 victory over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night.

Jeimer Candelario also homered for the Tigers, while Iglesias and Nicholas Castellanos scored two runs apiece.

Mike Fiers (3-2) collected the win, allowing two runs on six hits while striking out five in 5 2/3 innings. He didn’t issue a walk. Shane Greene got the last four outs, including three strikeouts, for his seventh save.

Tigers center fielder Leonys Martin did not play due to a swollen knee. Martin had a two-run homer in the series opener Monday, when the Rangers rallied for a 7-6 victory.

Adrian Beltre rapped three hits and knocked in two runs, while Delino DeShields had two hits and two runs for Texas. Jurickson Profar added a solo homer.

Rangers starter Mike Minor (3-2) got rocked during the first two innings but hung around for seven innings while being charged with five runs on seven hits and no walks with four strikeouts.

The Tigers used the long ball to establish a 3-0 lead in the first. Candelario, the No. 2 hitter, smacked his fifth homer. After Castellanos reached on a single, Martinez deposited his third homer over the left field wall.

Minor’s struggles continued into the second inning. Niko Goodrum led off with a single, and Iglesias drilled an opposite-field shot to make it 5-0.

Fiers was helped by a pair of double plays during the first four innings. The Rangers broke through when Profar homered to right field while leading off the fifth.

Beltre’s one-out single in the sixth brought home DeShields to cut Detroit’s lead to 5-2. The Tigers regained a four-run advantage in the eighth on John Hicks’ sacrifice fly, which knocked in Castellanos.

Texas closed the gap to 6-4 in the eighth on Shin-Soo Choo’s run-scoring double and Beltre’s second RBI single. Castellanos’ bases-loaded, RBI groundout in the ninth nudged the Tigers’ lead to three.

Beltre was activated from the disabled list before the game after missing two weeks due to a left hamstring strain. The Rangers optioned infielder Eliezer Alvarez to Double-A Frisco to clear a roster spot for the veteran.

The finale of the three-game series will be played Wednesday afternoon.

—Field Level Media