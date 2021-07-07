John Hicks homers again, Rangers power past Tigers

EditorsNote: adds city in lede; rewords 10th graf

John Hicks homered for the fourth time in as many games and drove in three runs as the Texas Rangers evened their three-game series against the Detroit Tigers with a 10-5 victory on Tuesday in Arlington, Texas.

Brock Holt and Adolis Garcia added solo homers and David Dahl contributed three hits and two RBIs for Texas, which won for the seventh time in 11 games.

The Tigers’ three-game winning streak came to an end despite homers from Robbie Grossman, Jake Rogers and Eric Haase.

Texas broke a 5-5 tie with three runs in the bottom of the seventh. Adolis Garcia and Joey Gallo began the rally with back-to-back, one-out singles against Daniel Norris (0-3).

Joe Jimenez replaced Norris and was greeted by Hicks, whose single scored two runs when the ball skipped under Haase’s glove in left field. Dahl followed with an RBI double to right.

John King (7-5) earned the victory despite giving up four runs in two innings. The Rangers scored in double figures for the fourth time this season and the first time since June 12.

Detroit broke a scoreless tie in the fourth on Grossman’s one-out solo homer off Dane Dunning.

Grossman’s blast was the only hit allowed by Dunning, who gave up one run with one walk and six strikeouts over five innings.

Texas responded with four runs in the bottom half of the fourth. Hicks belted a two-run homer off Jose Urena, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa added a two-run double.

Hicks, who was promoted from Triple-A Round Rock on June 29, became the first player in franchise history to hit four homers in his first four games with the team.

Urena is winless in his last seven starts after allowing five runs on six hits over 4 2/3 innings.

Texas moved ahead 5-1 on Dahl’s RBI double in the fifth before Detroit answered with Rogers’ leadoff homer in the sixth.

The Tigers pulled even in the seventh when King surrendered Haase’s pinch-hit, three-run homer to right field.

Texas added two insurance runs in the eighth on solo homers by Holt and Gallo off Bryan Garcia.

--Field Level Media