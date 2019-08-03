Lynn wins 14th as Rangers hold off Tigers

Lance Lynn struck out 10 in seven innings, Hunter Pence and Rougned Odor homered and the host Texas Rangers held off the Detroit Tigers 5-4 on Friday.

Aug 2, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Detroit Tigers catcher Jake Rogers (34) looks to the dugout for a sign from his coaches during a baseball game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

Lynn tied the Astros’ Justin Verlander and the Nationals’ Stephen Strasburg for the major league lead with his 14th win. He allowed one run on four hits with two walks.

Pence drove in two runs, while Danny Santana had two hits, scored twice and knocked in a run. Scott Heineman supplied two hits in his major league debut.

Niko Goodrum had three hits, a run scored and an RBI for Detroit, while Harold Castro added two hits and an RBI. Travis Demeritte added a triple, two walks and a run scored in his major league debut.

Detroit scored twice in the ninth against Jose Leclerc on a Goodrum RBI single and a wild pitch before Jeimer Candelario grounded out with two runners on second and third.

Tyler Alexander (0-2) took the loss, giving up four runs on 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out four and did not walk a batter.

The Tigers scored a run in the first. JaCoby Jones and Goodrum hit back-to-back singles. Two outs later, Castro knocked in Jones with a single to right-center.

Texas tied in the bottom of the inning. Santana smacked a one-out single and advanced on a long fly ball. Pence then drove him in with a single.

The Rangers took the lead in the third when Jeff Mathis led off with a double, moved to third on a groundout and scored on a Santana sacrifice fly.

Odor made it 3-1 with his one-out homer in the fourth. It was his 19th home run of the season.

Lynn issued two walks in the fifth but got out of the jam by retiring Goodrum on a flyout.

The Rangers made it 4-1 in the bottom of the inning when Santana led off with a triple to center and scored on Elvis Andrus’ double to right-center.

Demeritte tripled down the left-field line with one out in the seventh but was left stranded.

Pence hammered an opposite-field homer off Eduardo Jimenez in the bottom of the inning.

The Tigers scored in the eighth when Miguel Cabrera ripped an RBI single to score Goodrum, who doubled with one out.

