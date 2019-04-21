Gallo drives in 5 as Rangers hold off Astros 11-10

Joey Gallo capped a prolific weekend with his third consecutive multi-hit game, and the host Texas Rangers claimed the rubber match of their three-game series with the Houston Astros with an 11-10 victory Sunday in Arlington.

Apr 21, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Shelby Miller (19) throws to the plate during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

After slugging home runs in each of the first two games, Gallo finished 2-for-3 with five RBIs and delivered a two-run triple that ignited Texas’ three-run first inning against Astros right-hander Collin McHugh.

Gallo also hit a sacrifice fly in the Rangers’ four-run third inning and, after the Astros chased Texas right-hander Shelby Miller with a five-run sixth, Gallo added a run-scoring single in the bottom of the sixth to provide added insurance.

Carlos Correa and Josh Reddick both homered as Houston closed to within 11-8 in the eighth.

George Springer opened the ninth with the Astros’ fifth home run of the game, who scratched across a second run against Rangers closer Jose Leclerc before Texas reliever Shawn Kelley entered and fanned Robinson Chirinos with the bases loaded to preserve the win.

Houston was 3-0-1 over its previous four series. The Astros had won nine consecutive games in Arlington before dropping the final two games of a three-game set April 2-3. The Rangers claimed the final two games of this series by pounding Astros starters Gerrit Cole and McHugh.

After tagging Cole for nine runs (eight earned) over 4 1/3 innings Saturday, Texas saddled McHugh with 10 runs (nine earned) in the finale.

McHugh did not survive the fourth, undone when he deflected a batted ball from Delino DeShields, enabling DeShields to reach base two batters before Danny Santana reached when Chirinos was cited for catcher’s interference.

Elvis Andrus followed with a two-run double that chased McHugh and built Texas’ lead to 9-1. Gallo’s sacrifice fly made it 10-1.

McHugh (3-2) allowed eight hits and one walk while recording one strikeout over 3 1/3 innings.

Miller (1-1) ceded the mound in the sixth after Yuli Gurriel reached on a one-out error by right fielder Shin-Soo Choo.

Alex Bregman and Michael Brantley opened that frame with back-to-back homers, with Bregman smacking his fourth dinger and Brantley his third.

Miller allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

