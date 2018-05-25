Royals' Perez drives in four to beat Rangers

EditorsNote: fixes “Gordon” in last graf

Salvador Perez drove in four runs as the Kansas City Royals routed the Texas Rangers 8-2 on Thursday in Arlington, Texas.

The Royals extended their winning streak to a season-high three games in the opener of a four-game series at Globe Life Park. Kansas City’s last three wins have all come on the road.

Kansas City pitcher Danny Duffy worked a season-high 7 2/3 innings and allowed one run on four hits in improving to 2-6. The lefty, 2-2 in his last four starts, struck out five and walked two.

Perez had two-run singles in the fifth and seventh innings, the latter making it 6-0. Roman Torres scored three times and Whit Merrifield drove in a pair with a double in the eighth.

The Royals took a 2-0 lead in the second on a three-base error by center fielder Delino DeShields, who had a lined single by Torres slip under his glove. Torres circled the bases behind Ryan Goins, who was on first.

Kansas City pounded out 11 hits, with Perez, Merrifield, Torres and Goins each collecting two. Only two Royals failed to get a hit.

Texas called up Austin Bibens-Dirkx from Triple-A Round Rock to make his season debut. The right-hander gave up six runs (four earned) on eight hits in 6 1/3 innings.

The Rangers optioned Brandon Mann to make room for Bibens-Dirkx despite Mann not allowing a run in three appearances. “First time I’ve ever sent out a pitcher who hasn’t given up a run,” Texas manager Jeff Banister said.

The Rangers dropped to 2-2 on their seven-game homestand. Texas, 9-18 at home this season, avoided the shutout on Rougned Odor’s RBI single in the eighth, which chased Duffy. Isiah Kiner-Falefa had a ground-rule double in the ninth to bring home the Rangers’ final run.

Royals left fielder Alex Gordon was scratched about an hour before first pitch because of a sore right hip resulting from a diving catch made Wednesday in St. Louis.

