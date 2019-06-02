Gallo leaves with injury as Rangers beat Royals

EditorsNote: Changes to 3rd, 8th and 10th grafs

Jun 1, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Homer Bailey (21) delivers a pitch against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Texas outfielder Joey Gallo hit a two-run home run but came out of the game in the fifth inning with tightness in his left oblique as the Rangers beat the visiting Kansas City Royals 6-2 on Saturday in Arlington, Texas.

The Rangers have won 21 of the past 26 games against the Royals, dating to July 2016.

Gallo left during the middle of an at-bat, with a 3-2 count, after reaching for his side after checking his swing. He hit his 17th home run of the season in the bottom of the fourth.

Lance Lynn (7-4) gave up two runs on six hits in 6 1/3 innings to beat the Royals for the second time in as many chances this season. He struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter.

Homer Bailey (4-6) lasted just 3 2/3 innings for Kansas City, running into trouble in the fourth, when the Rangers broke a scoreless tie with four runs.

Gallo launched a Bailey offering 431 feet into the seats in right center, driving in Hunter Pence. After allowing a single to Asdrubal Cabrera and a double to Ronald Guzman, Bailey gave up a sacrifice fly to Jeff Mathis and a double to Shin-Soo Choo to end his day.

Bailey allowed four runs on six hits and two walks. He struck out three.

The Royals got a run off Lynn in the fifth but had a chance for more. Lynn hit Jorge Soler with a pitch, followed by a one-out single by Cheslor Cuthbert. Martin Maldonado then lined a double off the wall in left, scoring Soler and giving the Royals two runners in scoring position with one out. But Lynn squelched the rally on a pair of groundouts.

The Rangers added an unearned run in the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Elvis Andrus.

The Royals got back-to-back doubles by Ryan O’Hearn and Cam Gallagher to score a run in the seventh, and the Rangers got that run back in the eighth on an RBI single by Nomar Mazara.

—Field Level Media