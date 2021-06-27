Joey Gallo, Jordan Lyles help Rangers sweep Royals

Joey Gallo had an early two-run home run and Jordan Lyles earned his first win in a month and a half as the Texas Rangers defeated the visiting Kansas City Royals 4-1 on Sunday afternoon in Arlington, Texas to complete a three-game sweep.

The Rangers have won four of their past five games while Kansas City has lost five straight. Texas concluded a 10-game homestand, going a combined 5-5 against the Twins, Athletics and Royals. The Rangers outscored Kansas City 21-5 over the teams’ series.

Lyles (3-5) garnered the victory for the Rangers, allowing a run and scattering seven hits in seven innings of work. Lyles fanned four and did not walk a batter while producing his first win since May 17; he has had four no-decisions and two losses in the six weeks since.

Spencer Patton worked the eighth for the Rangers before Ian Kennedy threw a perfect ninth, striking out two, for his 13th save.

Texas jumped to the lead in the bottom of the first and was never headed. A triple by Adolis Garcia drove home Isiah Kiner-Falefa before Gallo’s opposite-field home run, his 16th of the season, scored Garcia in front of him. Both run-scoring hits came on no-ball, two-strike counts.

Whit Merrifield’s single in the fifth plated Kelvin Gutierrez and cut Kansas City’s deficit to 3-1. Merrifield paced the Royals with three of their eight hits.

The Rangers responded in the sixth and rebuilt their advantage to three runs when Eli White scored on Gutierrez’s throwing error on a grounder to third base.

Texas managed just four hits in the game, two by Garcia.

Brady Singer (3-6) took the loss for the Royals, surrendering three runs, two of them earned, and four hits in five innings of work. Singer struck out five and walked three in defeat, which stretched his winless streak to five straight starts while lowering his ERA from 5.06 to 4.70 in that span.

Jake Brentz, Scott Barlow and Greg Holland each worked an inning in relief for Kansas City.

--Field Level Media