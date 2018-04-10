Balanced offense pushes Angels past Rangers

All but one hitter in the Angels’ starting lineup had at least one hit or one RBI in Los Angeles’ 8-3 victory over the Texas Rangers on Monday night at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.

Albert Pujols homered and singled, and Zack Cozart, Andrelton Simmons, Kole Calhoun and Martin Maldonado also had two hits apiece in the Angels’ 13-hit attack. Justin Upton was the only Angel to miss the party, going 0-for-5 with three strikeouts.

Angels starter Garrett Richards gave up just one run and four hits, but he lasted only 4 1/3 innings. Richards struggled with his command, walking five and making 94 pitches. He struck out six.

Five Los Angeles relievers combined to limit the Rangers to four hits over the final 4 2/3 innings. Jose Alvarez (1-0) got the last two outs of the fifth inning and was credited with the win.

The Angels took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning against Rangers starter Doug Fister, getting a two-out RBI single from Calhoun.

Los Angeles increased its lead in the fourth, first getting a leadoff homer from Pujols, his second long ball this season and No. 616 in his career. Los Angeles tacked on another run in the inning on an RBI groundout by Ryan Schimpf to go up 3-0.

The Rangers broke through against Richards in the bottom of the fourth after singles by Adrian Beltre and Nomar Mazara to start the inning. Joey Gallo drove in a run when he hit into a fielder’s choice, but Richards worked out of further damage by striking out both Drew Robinson and Ryan Rua to end the frame.

Fister (1-2) was finished after five innings, having given up three runs on six hits and no walks with five strikeouts.

Maldonado’s RBI single in the sixth increased the Angels’ lead to 4-1, and Maldonado then scored on Chris Young’s two-out double.

The Rangers cut the deficit to 5-2 in the seventh on a two-out RBI single by Gallo, scoring Elvis Andrus from second.

The Angels broke it open with three more runs in the eighth, getting RBI singles by Maldonado and Cozart and a bases-loaded walk from Mike Trout.

Andrus homered in the ninth for Texas.

