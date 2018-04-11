Heavy-hitting Angels pound Rangers, 11-1

The Los Angeles Angels continued their torrid start to the season at the plate with a 11-1 road victory over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night at Globe Life Park.

The Angels scored nine runs and had 13 hits through just four innings, cruising the rest of the way in support of starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs (2-0).

Seven Los Angeles players had at least two hits, including shortstop Andrelton Simmons, who homered and singled. Simmons leads the American League in runs (12) and hits (19).

Jefry Marte and Martin Maldonado each had three hits and two RBIs as the Angels totaled 18 hits in all.

Rangers starter Martin Perez (1-1) was on the wrong side of much of that offense, giving up eight runs on nine hits and four walks in just three-plus innings.

Overall, the Angels lead the majors in runs (79), hits (128), extra-base hits (44), homers (20) and total bases (214).

Mike Trout, who is not off to a fast start, hitting just .245, nevertheless belted his team-leading fourth home run of the season.

Skaggs’ pitch count was up and he lasted just five innings while throwing a career-high 114 pitches, but he allowed just one run on five hits and four walks. He struck out seven.

Adrian Beltre and Nomar Mazara each had two hits for the Rangers.

With the victory, the Angels improved to 9-3, matching their best start in team history, also achieved in 1979 and 1982 — both seasons when the Angels won the AL West.

The Angels’ offense put pressure on the Rangers early and often, scoring in each of the first four innings and six of the first seven. Los Angeles scored three in the first, the initial run coming home on a wild pitch and the next two on RBI singles by Marte and Chris Young.

Trout homered in the second inning to put the Angels up 4-0 before Drew Robinson’s RBI double in the bottom of the inning made it 4-1.

In the third, the Angels added two more, one on Simmons’ homer and another on an RBI single by Luis Valbuena.

In all, the Angels were 8-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

