Rangers ride 5-run second past Angels, 6-4

The Texas Rangers scored five runs in the second inning and made it stand in a 6-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night in Arlington, Texas.

Joey Gallo had a two-run double and Rougned Odor had a two-run single in the inning off starter Odrisamer Despaigne, who was making his Angels debut after being acquired from the Miami Marlins earlier in the week in exchange for cash considerations.

Texas, which had six hits and a walk in the second inning, has won the first two games of the four-game series.

The Rangers had 10 hits in all by seven different players, led by center fielder Carlos Tocci, who had three singles. Shin-Soo Choo had two hits, and Odor finished with three RBIs.

Besieged by injuries to their starting pitchers, the Angels acquired Despaigne (2-1) to help eat some innings, but he lasted just four innings, giving up five runs on seven hits and one walk.

The Angels had taken a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning against Rangers starter Drew Hutchison after Albert Pujols led off with a double and scored two outs later on a single by Taylor Ward.

Hutchison kept the Angels in check until the fifth, when Eric Young Jr. singled, stole second and scored on a single by David Fletcher, narrowing the Angels’ deficit to 5-2.

Hutchison (2-2) was finished after five innings, allowing the two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out six.

Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons hit a two-run homer off Rangers reliever Jeffrey Springs in the sixth inning, cutting Texas’ lead to 5-4, but a sacrifice fly by Odor in the seventh put the Rangers up 6-4 heading into the final two innings.

Jose Leclerc struck out the side in the ninth inning to end the game and earn his fourth save.

