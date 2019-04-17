Minor pitches Rangers to shut out of Angels

Joey Gallo and Asdrubal Cabrera provided the power and right-hander Mike Minor threw a complete-game, three-hit shutout as the Texas Rangers shut down the Los Angeles Angels, 5-0, Tuesday night in Arlington, Texas.

Apr 16, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Mike Minor (23) pitches against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

Gallo welcomed Angels reliever Dillon Peters in the sixth inning by crushing his second pitch, a low fastball right in Gallo’s sweet spot, 439 feet into the right-field bleachers for a five-run cushion.

In the fourth, Gallo helped to spoil the first start for Angels right-hander Jaime Barria, who was promoted to the big leagues Monday. Barria got two quick outs to start the inning and had Gallo down in the count, 1-2. But Gallo held off on three straight sliders to work a walk and set up Cabrera. He sent a deep fly to right that Kole Calhoun nearly snagged at the wall, but the ball bounced off his glove and out for Cabrera’s sixth home run and a 3-0 Texas lead.

Barria (1-1) exited the game after giving up a sixth-inning, leadoff single to Hunter Pence. But manager Brad Ausmus’ decision to go with the lefty Peters against the big-swinging Gallo backfired. Barria was officially charged with four runs on six hits and two walks. He struck out three.

The Rangers will go for the series sweep on Wednesday night.

Minor (2-1) continued his impressive stretch that now includes three straight starts of going at least 7.0 innings. He had fantastic control throughout with just two walks while striking out seven.

Since getting clobbered by the Chicago Cubs in the season opener, Minor has been nearly untouchable, giving up two runs while striking out 19 in his last 23 innings. Minor, who threw 103 pitches, had never gone deeper than eight innings in his career, and last did that in 2013.

Nomar Mazara gave Texas a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when his hard-hit grounder to second caromed off Tommy La Stella, drawn in with one out and a baserunner on third, into right field for a double.

Shin-Soo Choo scored on the play. He led off the game with a double.

Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus recorded a pair of singles to take his batting up to .403.

