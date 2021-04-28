Nick Solak homers twice as Rangers rout Angels

The Texas Rangers got two home runs from Nick Solak and one from Joey Gallo, giving starter Mike Foltynewicz more than enough support in a 6-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night in Arlington, Texas.

Solak homered in the first inning off Angels starter Jose Quintana and in the seventh off reliever Junior Guerra, increasing his season total to seven. He is tied with several others for the American League home run lead.

Foltynewicz (1-3) was making his second consecutive start against Los Angeles, having given up three runs in six innings Friday during a no-decision. This time, he allowed just one run in 5 1/3 innings, finishing with four strikeouts, no walks and eight hits, but only one hit that did any damage.

That came on a second-inning single by Albert Pujols, scoring Jared Walsh. Foltynewicz, however, made big pitches in key situations, working his way out of trouble.

The Angels were 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position and left nine men on base.

The biggest moment for Foltynewicz came in the fifth after the No. 8 and 9 hitters, Anthony Bemboom and Jose Iglesias, began the inning with back-to-back singles. Foltynewicz, though, struck out both David Fletcher and Shohei Ohtani for the first two outs, before allowing an infield single to Mike Trout.

That loaded the bases for Anthony Rendon, who flied out to right field to end the threat. Rendon, in his second game back after missing two weeks with a strained groin, went 0-for-4 and is now 0-for-8 since returning.

Fletcher, Walsh and Trout each had two hits for the Angels, with Trout raising his season batting average to .431.

Other than Solak’s three hits, no other Ranger had more than one hit. However, Texas went 2-for-4 with runners in scoring position.

Quintana (0-2) had another rough start for Los Angeles, giving up five runs on six hits and two walks in 3 1/3 innings. He struck out two. Quintana saw his ERA rise to 10.13 after his fourth outing of the season.

