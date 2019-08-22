Pence gives Rangers another walk-off over Angels

Hunter Pence singled in the game-winning run in the ninth on Wednesday and the Texas Rangers beat the Los Angeles Angels 8-7 for their third walk-off win in the four-game series in Arlington, Texas.

Aug 21, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Mike Minor (23) pitches against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

Elvis Andrus singled off Trevor Cahill (3-8) to start the ninth. He took second and third on wild pitches before scoring on Pence’s single through the left side.

Only one Rangers starter failed to get a hit as Texas got contributions throughout the lineup. Andrus had three hits and scored two runs, Pence had two hits and three RBIs, Nick Solak had two doubles and scored three times, Delino DeShields had two hits and two RBIs, and Willie Calhoun added two hits — including a solo home run — and scored twice.

Jonathan Hernandez threw 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief to earn the win in his major league debut.

David Fletcher had three hits and two runs, and Brian Goodwin, Max Stassi and Albert Pujols all had two hits for the Angels. Both of Goodwin’s hits were doubles.

Angels rookie left-hander Patrick Sandoval allowed four runs and eight hits over 3 1/3 innings. He struck out three and didn’t walk a batter.

Texas left-hander Mike Minor allowed seven runs (six earned) and a season-high 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out seven and walked two.

The Rangers trailed 7-4 to start the seventh, but rallied with two outs against the Los Angeles bullpen and scored two runs on a single by Pence to make it 7-6.

Luis Garcia walked Solak to lead off the eighth and Logan Forsythe followed with a single to right, putting runners on first and second. The Angels got the next two outs, but Shin-Soo Choo slashed an RBI single to right off Hansel Robles to tie the score at 7-7.

The Angels had erased a 4-2 by scoring two runs in the fifth and three in the sixth.

Pujols singled off the top of the wall in right to score two runs in the fifth.

In the sixth, a sacrifice fly by the Angels’ Justin Upton plated Stassi, and Fletcher also scored on the play on an error by first baseman Danny Santana. That ended Minor’s night, and replacement Locke St. John immediately gave up an RBI single to Kole Calhoun to make it 7-4.

