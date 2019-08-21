Rangers salvage split with Angels on 11th-inning error

Nick Solak’s 11th-inning grounder got under the glove of Los Angeles Angels first baseman Albert Pujols, scoring Delino DeShields and giving the Texas Rangers a 3-2 win in the second game of the doubleheader on Tuesday in Arlington, Texas.

Aug 20, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) goes into second base with a stand up RBI double during the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

The Rangers posted their second 11-inning, walk-off victory over the Angels in the past two nights, sandwiching Los Angeles’ 5-1 win Tuesday afternoon in the opener of the doubleheader.

In the 11th inning of the nightcap, DeShields singled to right with one out off Ty Buttrey (6-6), stole second and came home on the two-out error by Pujols.

The Angels had tied the score 2-2 with one out in the ninth on a solo home run by Brian Goodwin off Jose Leclerc.

Emmanuel Clase (1-2) threw two shutout innings to earn his first major league win.

Brock Burke threw six shutout innings in his major league debut for the Rangers, and Solak blasted his first major league home run in his second big-league game.

Texas’ Danny Santana added three hits and an RBI.

Burke, 23, was recalled from Triple-A Nashville between games on Tuesday, and the left-hander limited the Angels to four hits while striking out four and walking two.

Burke hadn’t thrown more than 88 pitches in his 13 minor league starts this season, but threw 99 against Los Angeles.

Brett Martin tossed 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. Shawn Kelley replaced him with one out in the eighth and gave up a single to David Fletcher and a two-run RBI double to Shohei Ohtani to cut Los Angeles’ deficit to 2-1.

Angels right-hander Jaime Barria matched Burke before giving up two runs in the fifth. He was finished after five innings, having allowed five hits and two runs while striking out four and walking one.

Ohtani had three hits and Pujols had two for the Angels.

Solak collected his first major league hit while serving as designated hitter in the first game of the doubleheader.

He came up with one out in the fifth in the second game and lined a high-and-away fastball over the fence in right for a 1-0 lead.

Jose Trevino doubled with two outs in the inning, the first runner the Rangers placed in scoring position, and Santana came through with an RBI single for a 2-0 lead.

