Shohei Ohtani does it all in 9-4 romp over Rangers

Shohei Ohtani pitched five innings, had two hits, scored three runs and led the Los Angeles Angels to a 9-4 victory over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night in Arlington, Texas.

Ohtani became the sixth pitcher in major league history to score three runs, get two hits and strike out nine hitters. He also became the first pitcher in the majors to get a bunt single in a game since 2015.

Mike Trout and Jared Walsh chipped in with four and three hits, respectively, and got home runs from Albert Pujols, Justin Upton and Jose Iglesias among the Angels’ season-best 16 hits.

Ohtani (1-0) allowed three hits and walked two. His innings pitched and strikeouts were both season-highs.

Things did not start out well for Ohtani, who gave up four runs in the first inning, including a three-run homer by Nate Lowe. The former Japanese League star needed 29 pitches to get out of the inning but was able to get through the second and third innings on just 16 pitches.

After the first inning, he did not allow another hit until Isiah Kiner-Falefa singled with two out in the fifth.

Texas starter Jordan Lyles gave up an RBI single to Walsh in the first inning, but the Rangers’ four-run first gave him a lead until things unraveled in the second and third innings.

Ohtani had a two-run double and Trout an RBI single in the second that tied the game at 4-4. In the third, Upton and Pujols started the inning with back-to-back homers. For Pujols, it was career home run No. 667. Trout had an RBI double later in the inning to put the Angels up 7-4.

Lyles (1-2) got the loss after giving up seven runs on 10 hits and three walks in just 2 2/3 innings, his shortest start of the season.

