Dodgers pound three homers, dump Rangers

Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado and Yasmani Grandal hit home runs, and Alex Wood pitched seven scoreless innings as the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers completed a two-game sweep of the Texas Rangers on Wednesday with a 3-1 victory in Arlington, Texas.

The Dodgers won all four interleague games played against the Rangers this season, and they won their fifth consecutive game overall to match a season high. Los Angeles managed just four hits, producing a victory for just the third time this season with four hits or fewer.

Wood (8-6) gave up four hits with five strikeouts and two walks, rebounding from a rough outing on Aug. 20 when he went just four innings in a Dodgers loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Wood, who has dealt with nagging injuries most of the season, had his last start skipped. The Dodgers were 0-3 over his past three outings.

Rangers starter Mike Minor (10-7) pitched well over six innings. His only two hits allowed were home runs, and he struck out seven while walking three.

Bellinger got the scoring started with his home run to center field in the third inning. It was his 21st of the season.

One inning after Bellinger went deep, Machado hit his 32nd home run and eighth since his first game with the Dodgers on July 20. Machado now has an RBI in four consecutive games and six of his past eight games. He has 17 RBIs over his past 13 games.

Grandal ended an 0-for-11 drought when he hit a solo home run in the eighth inning for a 3-0 lead. It was his 22nd of the season and just his third while batting right-handed.

Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen, who has given up runs in each of his four outings since coming off the disabled list after returning from an irregular heartbeat, was given the night off. Scott Alexander pitched a scoreless eighth inning, and Kenta Maeda needed 27 pitches in the ninth to record his first save.

Adrian Beltre had an RBI double in the ninth inning to spoil the Dodgers’ shutout bid.

Texas has lost four consecutive games, all to National League West opponents, and has dropped six of eight.

Los Angeles’ Yasiel Puig tripled in the seventh inning against left-hander Alex Claudio and was thrown out when he attempted a straight steal of home.

