Hot Machado, Dodgers down Rangers

Manny Machado drove in four runs, and Brian Dozier hit a home run as the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers earned an 8-4 interleague victory over the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington on Tuesday.

Machado now has RBIs in five of his last seven games, including multiple RBIs in three consecutive contests. The Dodgers won for the fourth consecutive time after getting swept in a three-game series by the St. Louis Cardinals last week.

Dozier’s solo home run in the fifth inning was his 20th of the season and his fourth in 24 games with the Dodgers. Enrique Hernandez had three hits and a walk and also drove in a run on a sacrifice fly in the seventh.

Rangers starter Ariel Jurado (2-4) lasted just 2 2/3 innings in his seventh career start and first appearance against the Dodgers. The right-hander gave up three runs on five hits with two walks and a strikeout.

Elvis Andrus and Nomar Mazara had RBI singles for the Rangers in the third inning.

Dodgers starter Walker Buehler lasted just four innings after throwing 84 pitches — including 37 in the two-run third. It was just the ninth time in the past 24 games a Dodgers starter did not pitch at least six innings.

Caleb Ferguson (5-2) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings to earn the victory, while closer Kenley Jansen came on in the ninth inning of a non-save situation and gave up a two-run single to Ronald Guzman before finishing off the victory.

Jansen had given up home runs in each of his previous three outings after coming off the disabled list. He had been sidelined due to an irregular heartbeat.

The Dodgers took a 3-0 lead in the third inning on a Machado two-run single and a Dozier RBI single. Machado added a sacrifice fly for a run in the fourth and an RBI single in the sixth. He has 16 RBIs over his past 12 games.

After trailing by 4 1/2 games in the National League West at the start of play Friday, the Dodgers are now one game behind the teams tied for the division lead, the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies.

The Rangers lost their third consecutive game, all to NL West opponents, after falling twice over the weekend to the San Francisco Giants.

