Rangers hit 4 homers, overpower Twins

Ronald Guzman hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the second inning and the host Texas Rangers slugged four homers and snapped a five-game losing streak with a 7-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night at Globe Life Park.

Guzman gave the Twins a 4-2 lead when he hammered a first-pitch fastball from Jose Berrios (11-10) a few rows back into the upper deck above right field.

It was Guzman’s 14th homer and was his first since Aug. 13 at Arizona, three days after the rookie first baseman slugged three at Yankee Stadium.

Nomar Mazara, Adrian Beltre, and Rougned Odor hit solo homers as the Rangers homered four times for the eighth time this year and the first time since Guzman’s memorable night.

Mazara opened the second by slugging Berrios’ 2-0 fastball into the grass beyond the center-field fence to forge a 1-1 tie.

Beltre’s 470th career homer and eighth of the season opened the fourth and put Texas ahead 5-2. The third baseman is three behind Carlos Delgado for 32nd on the all-time list.

Odor hit his 18th with two outs in the seventh off Oliver Drake to give Texas a 7-3 lead.

Texas right-hander Yovani Gallardo (8-3) allowed three runs on six hits in five-plus innings to win his fourth straight start against the Twins. He was lifted after Logan Forsythe opened the sixth with a double.

Zac Curtis and Connor Sadzeck combined to finish a scoreless sixth. Jeffrey Springs pitched a perfect seventh and Chris Martin allowed a run in the eighth when Forsythe singled to drive in Joe Mauer, who had doubled to cut the Rangers’ lead to 7-4

Jose LeClerc pitched a scoreless ninth for his eighth save in 12 chances.

Berrios tied a career worst by allowing three homers for the fourth time in his career. He allowed five runs on three hits in four innings, marking the third time in five starts he did not get past the fourth.

Jake Cave homered in the second to give Minnesota a 2-0 lead and scored on a single by Tyler Austin in the fifth. Forsythe had three hits.

Joe Mauer scored two runs, including Minnesota’s first run on a wild pitch by Gallardo.

—Field Level Media