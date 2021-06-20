Byron Buxton powers Twins to sweep of Rangers

Byron Buxton homered, doubled and drove in two runs as the Minnesota Twins completed a series sweep of the Texas Rangers with a 4-2 victory on Sunday afternoon in Arlington.

Luis Arraez, Andrelton Simmons and Trevor Larnach each had three hits for Minnesota, which finished with 14 hits while extending its winning streak to a season high-tying four games.

Kenta Maeda (3-2) picked up his first victory since a May 3 win over the Rangers in Minneapolis.

Maeda pitched 5 1/3 shutout innings before allowing back-to-back home runs to Adolis Garcia and Joey Gallo. Maeda allowed two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out four.

Hansel Robles pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to pick up his sixth save.

Garcia and Gallo had two hits apiece for Texas, which has lost six in a row and 19 of its last 22 games.

Dane Dunning (2-6) was saddled with the loss after allowing four runs (three earned) on 10 hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out five.

Minnesota claimed a 2-0 lead in the first inning when Arraez led off with a single and scored on Buxton’s 10th homer of the season. Buxton’s blast was a 426-foot drive into the second deck in left-center field.

The Twins extended the lead to 4-0 in the third inning.

Larnach led off with a single and went to second two outs later on a walk to Jorge Polanco. Max Kepler then drove in Larnach with a single to right field, and Polanco also came around to score when the ball rolled under the glove of Gallo and to the fence for an error.

Texas cut the deficit to 4-2 in the sixth on home runs by Garcia and Gallo. Garcia’s blast, his 18th of the season, sailed into the bullpen in right-center, while Gallo’s 12th was a towering 431-foot drive to right field.

Minnesota designated hitter Nelson Cruz left the game with neck tightness after striking out in the third inning.

--Field Level Media