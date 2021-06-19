Luis Arraez leads Twins to 10-inning win over Rangers

Luis Arraez led off the 10th inning with an RBI triple and later scored what proved to be the winning run on a bases-loaded walk to lead the Minnesota Twins to a 7-5 victory over the Texas Rangers on Friday night in Arlington.

Slideshow ( 46 images )

Arraez drilled an 0-2 pitch from reliever Josh Sborz (3-3) off the bottom of the fence in dead center to break a 4-4 tie and drive in Willians Astudillo, who started the inning as the designated runner. Jorge Polanco followed with a walk and, one out later, Nelson Cruz was intentionally walked to load the bases. After Max Kepler struck out, Ryan Jeffers walked to force in Arraez. Demarcus Evans replaced Sborz and then walked Alex Kirilloff to make it 7-4.

The Rangers closed to 7-5 on an RBI single by Joey Gallo off reliever Tyler Duffey and later had runners at first and second with one out. But Duffey got Willie Calhoun to line out to center and then struck out Eli White to end the game and pick up his second save of the season.

Trevor Larnach homered and scored two runs, Cruz went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Nick Gordon also had two hits for Minnesota. Hansel Robles (3-3) picked up the win.

Adolis Garcia homered and Nick Solak added two hits for Texas, which lost for the 17th time in its last 20 games.

Texas starter Mike Foltynewicz, who had allowed 12 earned runs and four homers over 6 1/3 innings in his two previous June starts, allowed three more runs in the first inning. Cruz started the scoring with a bases-loaded single, driving in Arraez, who had walked. Kepler followed with an RBI fielder’s choice and Jeffers then made it 3-0 when he reached base on a throwing error by Foltynewicz.

The Rangers cut it to 3-2 in the bottom of the first on RBI singles by Solak and Calhoun and then tied it in the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Jose Trevino, driving in White, who had singled and advanced to third on a single by Brock Holt.

The Twins regained the lead, 4-3, in the fifth on Larnach’s fourth home run of the season, a 429-foot drive to right.

Texas tied it in the seventh on Garcia’s 17th home run of the season off reliever Jorge Alcala, an opposite field drive into the bleachers in right.

--Field Level Media