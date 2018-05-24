Profar leads Rangers past Yankees in 12-10 slugfest

Jurickson Profar hit a bases-clearing go-ahead double with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning as the Texas Rangers posted a wild 12-10 victory over the visiting New York Yankees on Wednesday night at Globe Life Park.

Profar gave Texas the lead when he lifted a first-pitch cutter from David Robertson (3-2) over right fielder Aaron Judge’s head to the warning track. Profar’s hit occurred after rookie Isiah Kiner-Falefa drew a bases-loaded walk against Robertson to make it 10-8.

Nomar Mazara hit a two-run home run and rookie Ronald Guzman hit a three-run homer in the fourth off CC Sabathia that gave Texas a brief 5-4 lead.

Profar’s hit occurred after the Rangers chipped away at a 10-5 deficit by getting an RBI triple from Kiner-Falefa and a run-scoring single by Mazara in the fifth. Kiner-Falefa added insurance with an RBI single in the eighth inning.

New York built a five-run lead when rookie Gleyber Torres hit a tiebreaking three-run homer off Doug Fister and Judge hit a two-run shot off Tony Barnette in the top of the fifth.

It was Torres’ eighth homer since making his major league debut April 22, and the 21-year-old second baseman became the youngest player to homer in three straight games since teammate Giancarlo Stanton in Sept. 2010, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Torres is also the youngest Yankee to homer in three straight games.

Judge’s homer was New York’s longest of the season in terms of distance at 471 feet.

Didi Gregorius and Neil Walker also homered for the Yankees, who took an early 4-0 lead and hit at least three homers in five straight games for the first time in team history. New York’s 21 home runs in its last five games tied the major league record, joining the Red Sox in 1977 and Reds in 1999, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The Yankees were unable to secure a ninth straight series victory for the first time since 1998.

Sabathia allowed seven runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Fister allowed eight runs (six earned) and 11 hits in 4 1/3 innings. After Barnette allowed Judge’s homer, four relievers held the Yankees scoreless the rest of the way.

Alex Claudio (2-2) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings for the win, and Keone Kela struck out the side in for his 10th save in 10 opportunities.

