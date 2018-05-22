Torres hits 2 HRs as red-hot Yankees crush Rangers

Rookie Gleyber Torres recorded his first career multi-homer game as the New York Yankees posted a 10-5 victory over the host Texas Rangers on Monday night at Globe Life Park.

At 21 years, 159 days, Torres became the second-youngest Yankee to homer twice in a game, according to the YES Network. Only Hall of Famer Mickey Mantle (20 years, 296 days) was younger when he did it Aug. 11, 1952, against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium.

Torres homered twice off Bartolo Colon (2-2), whose major league debut occurred on April 4, 1997, when the second baseman was four months old. It also was the 12th multi-homer game by a Yankee this season.

Torres hit a two-run homer in the second and homered again in the sixth after being by a pitch in the fourth. It was his fifth and sixth homers since making his major league debut on April 22.

The Yankees won for the 22nd time in 26 games by hitting at least four homers in a third straight game for the first time in team history.

Neil Walker hit his first homer and added an RBI double while making his first start of the season at third base.

Aaron Judge and Aaron Hicks also homered for the Yankees, who have 14 homers in their last three games and are the first team to get at least four homers in three straight games on the same road trip since the Milwaukee Braves did it June 8-10, 1961.

Giancarlo Stanton lifted a sacrifice fly and Didi Gregorius, who began the game with one hit in his previous 45 at-bats, added an RBI double.

Masahiro Tanaka (5-2) allowed four runs and three hits in five innings.

Joey Gallo hit a solo homer, Rougned Odor hit a three-run homer off Tanaka while Ronald Guzman homered off Chad Green as Texas lost for the seventh time in nine games.

Colon allowed six runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Two pitches after Walker’s double, Torres deposited Colon’s 0-1 fastball into the left field seats for a 3-0 lead.

After Gallo opened the second with his 14th homer, Walker made it 4-1 with his first homer of the season in the fourth. Odor tied the game in the bottom of the inning with his first homer of the season, but the Yankees quickly regained the lead on Judge’s homer leading off the fifth onto the grass beyond the center field fence.

After Judge’s homer in the fifth snapped an 0-for-17 slide, Torres made it 6-4 an inning later by sending Colon’s 2-0 fastball over the center field fence.

After Torres’ second homer chased Colon, Stanton lifted a sacrifice fly and Gregorius doubled off Matt Bush. Hicks capped the scoring with a two-run drive in the ninth.

