Domingo German sharp as Yankees blank Rangers

Gio Urshela and Aaron Judge produced pinch-hit RBI singles in the seventh inning as the New York Yankees ended a 10-game road trip with a 2-0 victory over the Texas Rangers Thursday afternoon in Arlington, Texas.

The Yankees finished their longest road trip of the season at 7-3 and won the final three games after dropping the opener Monday.

It also was their second straight shutout victory and it occurred fewer than 24 hours after Corey Kluber faced one above the minimum in the Yankees’ first no-hitter since David Cone’s perfect game in 1999.

After doing little off Dane Dunning, the Yankees strung together a rally off John King (4-3).

Rougned Odor opened the seventh by getting hit by a pitch and took second on a groundout by Gleyber Torres. A single by Gary Sanchez moved him to third and Odor scored when Urshela batted for Mike Ford and dropped a single in front of right fielder David Dahl.

On Friday, Urshela batted for Tyler Wade and hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh inning in Baltimore.

After King struck out Miguel Andujar, Judge ripped a 2-0 sinker up the middle to make it 2-0. It was Judge’s first career hit in 11 at-bats as a pinch hitter.

New York’s Domingo German (4-2) allowed six hits in seven sharp innings to win his fourth straight decision. The right-hander struck out five, walked none and threw 87 pitches.

German retired the final eight hitters and ended his outing by getting three groundouts in the seventh.

Chad Green pitched a perfect eighth and Aroldis Chapman worked around a one-out walk to Joey Gallo to secure his 11th save in as many opportunities.

Dunning allowed four hits in six scoreless innings. He struck out six, walked one and threw 79 pitches.

The Rangers lost for the ninth time in 10 games since reaching .500 with a 10-2 win over the Seattle Mariners on May 9. Texas ended the game scoreless in 22 straight innings since Nick Solak homered in the fifth inning Tuesday.

--Field Level Media