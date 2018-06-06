Beltre, Gallo power Rangers past Athletics, 7-4

Adrian Beltre and Joey Gallo belted eighth-inning home runs to snap a tie and complete the Texas Rangers’ comeback for a 7-4 win Tuesday night over the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.

Beltre led off the eighth by turning on a 97 mph fastball from Lou Trivino (3-1) and lofting it 404 feet over the wall in left-center for his second blast of the year. After Jurickson Profar walked, Gallo drilled a 386-foot shot to right that exited the bat at 117.5 mph, tying for the second hardest-hit homer in the majors this year.

That was the fifth homer of the game for the Rangers, who became the first team to really get to Trivino. Before Tuesday night, he had permitted just two runs over 22 innings, fanning 23.

Chris Martin (1-1) picked up the win for Texas with a clean eighth inning while Keone Kela struck out the side in the ninth to garner his 14th save of the year.

Shin-Soo Choo erased Oakland’s game-long lead in the seventh by cracking a two-run homer to left-center off Yusmeiro Petit, cashing in Delino DeShields’ one-out bunt single.

The Athletics grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning when Khris Davis laced an RBI double to plate Jed Lowrie, then scored when Matt Olson grounded a single to left.

Left-hander Sean Manaea nursed that margin until the fourth, when the Rangers started their version of home run derby. Robinson Chirinos was the first entrant, clubbing a solo shot to left for his eighth long ball of the year.

Davis got the run back in the fifth with his 14th homer, a solo blast to left-center, but Profar clouted his fourth homer in the sixth to bring Texas within 3-2.

Olson’s RBI single in the seventh scored Chad Pinder to give Oakland its third two-run edge, but its bullpen couldn’t keep the Rangers in the park.

Manaea allowed four hits and two runs in 5 1/3 innings, walking four and whiffing two.

Texas starter Matt Moore lasted six innings, yielding eight hits and three runs with two walks and two strikeouts.

—Field Level Media