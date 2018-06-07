Profar's 5 RBIs back Colon as Rangers pound A's

EditorsNote: rewords 4th graf

Jurickson Profar homered twice and knocked in five runs Wednesday night as the Texas Rangers routed the Oakland Athletics 8-2 at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.

Joey Gallo and Ronald Guzman also went deep for the Rangers, who homered nine times in sweeping the two-game series from the A’s. Texas’ first 13 runs of the series scored exclusively on homers before Profar knocked in two with a single in the seventh inning.

Bartolo Colon (3-3) made his way through five innings to pick up his 243rd career win, permitting two runs on six hits. He walked two and fanned one.

Colon earned his 243rd career win, tying him with Hall of Famer Juan Marichal for the most by a Dominican pitcher.

All four Texas homers came off starter Daniel Mengden (6-5), who was 4-0 in his last four starts and had allowed only three runs in his previous 24 innings. Mengden yielded six runs off five hits and three walks, striking out three.

The Rangers wasted little time lighting up Mengden. With two outs in the first, Nomar Mazara doubled and Profar jacked a two-run homer into the seats in right-center. Gallo followed with a 429-foot shot that reached the upper deck in right, his 17th of the year.

Profar’s next at-bat had the same result as his first. Mengden left a changeup out over the plate, and Profar pounded it into the upper deck in right for his sixth homer of the year and third of the series.

Guzman entered Texas’ version of home run derby an inning later when he ripped a fastball on the inner half into the upper deck in right with Robinson Chirinos aboard. It was the seventh long ball of the season for Guzman.

Colon’s only mistake occurred in the fifth when he left an 88 mph fastball over the plate’s middle for Khris Davis. It traveled to the grassy knoll behind the center field wall with Jed Lowrie aboard, Davis’ 15th homer of the year.

Four relievers combined for the final 12 outs for the Rangers, who won easily despite being outhit 11-7.

—Field Level Media