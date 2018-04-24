FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Six-run ninth lifts A's past Rangers
Sections
Featured
Investors bet on stocks tied to millennials
SOHN INVESTMENT CONFERENCE
Investors bet on stocks tied to millennials
Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge - source
Exclusive
Venezuela
Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge - source
Prince William, Kate welcome baby boy
British Royal Family
Prince William, Kate welcome baby boy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
April 24, 2018 / 3:53 AM / Updated 28 minutes ago

Six-run ninth lifts A's past Rangers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Marcus Semien slugged Kevin Jepsen’s first pitch of the ninth inning for a tiebreaking home run Monday night, triggering a six-run uprising that gave the Oakland Athletics a 9-4 win over the Texas Rangers in the opener of a three-game series at Arlington, Texas.

Matt Chapman had a run-scoring triple and pinch hitter Jake Smolinski a two-run triple in the ninth, during which the A’s sent 10 batters to the plate against two Rangers relievers.

The win was Oakland’s seventh in its past eight games. The A’s have scored eight or more runs in four of those wins.

Robinson Chirinos had a two-run, game-tying home run, his third long ball of the season, in the fourth inning for the Rangers. Texas has lost five of its past seven and three of four to start a six-game homestand.

After Semien’s third homer of the season, the A’s led 4-3 with two outs and one runner aboard in the ninth before Chapman’s triple made it 5-3.

After Matt Olson was intentionally walked, Mark Canha greeted Jesse Chavez with a single that plated Chapman for a three-run lead.

Smolinski then tripled to break the game open at 8-3, and Jonathan Lucroy followed with an RBI single that completed the Oakland scoring.

Ryan Buchter (1-0), who got the final out of the eighth inning with the score tied at 3-3, got the win. He also recorded the first out in the ninth before Chris Hatcher entered to close the victory, surrendering one run.

Jepsen (0-3), who entered the game with a 1.69 ERA, took the loss. He yielded four runs in one inning.

Khris Davis had a two-run double for the A‘s, who have totaled 78 runs in their past 11 games.

Semien, Jed Lowrie, Olson, Canha and Chad Pinder had two hits apiece for Oakland, which out-hit Texas 14-7 in the opener of a nine-game trip.

Delino DeShields had two of the Rangers’ seven hits.

Neither starting pitcher got a decision.

Oakland’s Trevor Cahill allowed four hits and three runs in five innings. He walked two and struck out six.

The Rangers’ Matt Moore also went five innings, giving up three runs and seven hits. He walked two and struck out two.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.