Triggs, Canha lead A's past Rangers

EditorsNote: Editors: Updates sixth graph with Beltre hamstring injury

Andrew Triggs pitched six strong innings and Mark Canha homered to lead the surging Oakland A’s past the Texas Rangers 3-2 Tuesday at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

Triggs allowed one run on four hits and struck out six with one walk for the A’s, who have won four in a row and eight of their last nine.

Canha hit a solo home run off Texas starter Cole Hamels with two outs in the sixth inning. It was Canha’s third home run of the season. Jed Lowrie and Matt Olson hit RBI doubles in the seventh and eighth innings respectively for Oakland. That was enough for Triggs (2-0) and the A’s bullpen.

Triggs bounced back from a rough performance his last time out. He gave up six runs in a 1 1/3 innings in a loss to the Chicago White Sox but was strong against the Rangers.

Relievers Ryan Dull, Blake Treinen and Lou Trivino and Santiago Casilla held the lead for the A’s. The scoreless ninth inning gave Casilla his first save of the season. He got Jurickson Profar, Robinson Chirinos and Ronald Guzman on fly balls.

Adrian Beltre drove in both runs for the Rangers. His RBI single in the eighth inning scored Shin-Soo Choo and brought Texas back within one at 3-2, but Beltre also injured his left hamstring in the inning, and the Rangers weren’t sure of his status for Wednesday’s game.

“Right now we know it’s the left hamstring, so we’ll continue to evaluate it and see where we are tomorrow,” manager Jeff Banister said Tuesday night.

Marcus Semien, who hit the go-ahead home run in the ninth inning of Oakland’s win in Monday’s series opener, had a hit and scored a run, and Matt Chapman also had a hit and scored a run for Oakland.

Hamels (1-4) allowed two runs on five hits in 6 1/3 innings, with five strikeouts and two walks. He lost his fourth straight decision at home and suffered his fourth loss of the season before April for the first time in his career.

Right-hander Doug Fister is set to come off the disabled list and start in Wednesday’s series finale. Fister had been recovering from a right hip strain.

The A’s will counter with right-hander Kendal Graveman.

—Field Level Media