Athletics-Rangers results in rare rainout

Saturday night’s game between the Texas Rangers and visiting Oakland Athletics was postponed after a nearly hour-long rain delay, before it ever got started.

The game will be made up as part of a split day-night doubleheader on Saturday, June 8. In between those games, the Rangers will retire Adrian Beltre’s No. 29.

The rainout is the first at home for the Rangers since April 17, 2016. The doubleheader will be the first in Texas since Sept. 30, 2012.

As a result of the postponement, the Rangers have had three days off this week. Texas wasn’t scheduled to play Monday or Thursday.

Saturday’s scheduled starter, right-hander Adrian Sampson (0-1, 1.86 ERA), is now set to take the mound in the series finale Sunday. Left-hander Brett Anderson (3-0, 2.50 ERA) will start for the A’s, as Marco Estrada will have his turn skipped.

—Field Level Media