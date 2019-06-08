Semien's two home runs lift A's over Rangers

EditorsNote: Corrected name to Elvis in 8th graf

Jun 7, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Brett Anderson (30) pitches against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Semien hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning, his second of the game, to lift the Oakland A’s to a 5-3 win against the Texas Rangers in the opener of a four-game series on Friday night in Arlington, Texas.

Jurickson Profar was on second base after a double when, with two out, Semien lifted a full-count fastball over the fence in right off Jose Leclerc (1-2) to break the tie.

Semien also matched his career high with four hits. He drove in four runs and scored three.

Matt Olson and Mark Canha contributed two hits apiece for the A’s.

Oakland left-hander Brett Anderson allowed three runs and eight hits in 6 1/3 innings, striking out five and walking one.

Yusmeiro Petit (1-1) pitched 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief, and Blake Treinen got a bases-loaded double play to end the ninth and record his 13th save.

Rangers right-hander Lance Lynn limited the A’s to two runs and six hits over six innings, striking out eight and walking one.

Delino DeShields had three hits, Elvis Andrus and Nomar Mazara had two hits apiece and Hunter Pence hit a solo home run for Texas.

Anderson shut out the Rangers on 58 pitches through the first five innings, but he gave up three runs in the sixth to fall behind 3-2.

DeShields led off with a single and scored on a one-out triple by Andrus. Mazara drove in Andrus with a groundout to first, and Pence followed with his home run to give Texas a 3-2 lead.

The A’s tied the score at 3-3 in the seventh on an RBI single by Semien, which went down as an unearned run because of an error by Andrus at short earlier in the inning.

The Rangers loaded the bases with one out in the seventh, but didn’t capitalize.

The A’s put their first three runners on base in the first inning against Lynn and took a 1-0 lead on Olson’s RBI single.

Semien slammed an up-and-in fastball over the fence in left in the fifth inning to stretch the lead to 2-0.

