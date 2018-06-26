Rangers ride five-run sixth past Padres, 7-4

The Rangers took advantage of several breaks to score five runs in the bottom of the sixth Monday night and wipe out a 4-1 Padres lead en route to 7-4 victory in the first game of a three-game series in Texas.

The win was the Rangers’ eighth in their last nine games, while the Padres are 1-8 over the same time period.

Five different Rangers drove in runs during the sixth, with the hosts also taking advantage of a missed strike-three call, a dropped fly in right by Padres right fielder Hunter Renfroe and a botched play on a slow grounder by second baseman Cory Spangenberg.

The sixth-inning rally started with Rougned Odor and Jurickson Profar hitting back-to-back, one-out singles. Catcher Robinson Chirinos then apparently struck out on a foul tip caught off the ground by Padres catcher Austin Hedges. The umpiring crew huddled and ruled the ball hit the dirt. Given a second chance, Chirinos hit an RBI single.

First baseman Ronald Guzman then hit a high fly to right that Renfroe dropped for an error that allowed Profar to score. After Delino DeShields singled home Chirinos to tie the game, pinch runner Joey Gallo scored on Shin-Soo Choo’s infield single to the right side that Spangenberg couldn’t field. DeShields scored on Elvis Andrus’ sacrifice fly to right to make it 6-4.

The Rangers added a seventh run in the seventh on a single by Odor, a stolen base and Chirinos’ RBI double.

Manuel Margot gave the Padres a 3-0 lead in the fifth with a three-run homer. After the Rangers scored in the bottom of the fifth on a RBI single by Andrus, Jose Pirela returned the Padres to a three-run lead with a homer opening the top of the sixth.

Right-handed reliever Tony Barnette (2-0) got credit for the win. Right-hander Keone Kela recorded his 19th save in as many chances. Craig Stammen (4-1) suffered the loss.

Choo had three hits for Texas. Andrus and Chirinos each had two RBIs. Two Rangers — Guzman (concussion) and right fielder Nomar Mazara (undisclosed) — left the game with injuries.

Renfroe had three hits for the Padres.

