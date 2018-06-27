Renfroe drives in go-ahead run to lift Padres past Rangers

EditorsNote: Fixes in 4th, 8th grafs

Hunter Renfroe capped a three-run eighth inning with a two-out, run-scoring double Tuesday night to lead the visiting San Diego Padres to a come-from-behind, 3-2 victory over the Texas Rangers.

The Rangers had taken a 2-0 lead into the eighth on solo home runs by Rougned Odor and Robinson Chirinos.

Travis Jankowski opened the inning by greeting left-handed reliever Jake Diekman with a leadoff walk. After Diekman retired Manuel Margot on a foul pop on the 13th pitch to the center fielder, Jankowski raced to third on a single by Eric Hosmer.

Wil Myers doubled to left to score Jankowski and move Hosmer to third. Hosmer scored the game-tying run on a sacrifice fly to left by pinch hitter Christian Villanueva. Renfroe then doubled down the line in left to drive home Myers.

Second baseman Odor opened the second inning by pulling a drive into the right field seats off Padres right-handed starter Tyson Ross for his third homer of the season. Chirinos homered to right-center off Ross, who was with the Rangers last season, with one out in the fourth.

Texas right-handed starter Austin Bibens-Dirkx held the Padres scoreless on two hits and four walks with six strikeouts over five innings. His only jam came in the fifth inning when the Padres loaded the bases with one out on a Freddy Galvis single sandwiched by a pair of walks. But Bibens-Dirkx struck out Jankowski and retired Margot on a fly to center.

Ross allowed two runs on five hits and three walks with five strikeouts in six innings. Left-handed reliever Matt Strahm (2-2) struck out two in a scoreless seventh to get credit for the win. Left-hander Brad Hand, who had blown his two previous save opportunities, got his 22nd save in 26 chances.

The Padres won for only the second time in 10 games while snapping a three-game losing streak. The Rangers had won eight of nine going into Tuesday night.

Diekman (1-1) allowed three runs on three hits and a walk in two-thirds of an inning to take the loss.

—Field Level Media