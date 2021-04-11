Padres continue to dominate Rangers with 7th straight series win

Trent Grisham hit a two-run homer off Wes Benjamin in the top of the seventh Saturday night that erased a one-run Texas lead and helped carry the visiting San Diego Padres to a 7-4 win over the Rangers in Arlington, Texas.

Slideshow ( 88 images )

The Rangers were leading 4-3 on Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s tie-breaking, solo homer off Padres reliever Ryan Weathers in the bottom of the fifth when Grisham connected on his first homer of the season. Grisham had returned from the injured list Friday night.

Ha-Seong Kim, who had tied the game at 3-3 in the top of the fifth with his first major league homer, drew a one-out walk off Benjamin (0-1), who took the loss, in the top of the three-run seventh. After Grisham homered, Josh Sborz entered the game for Texas and gave up a single to Jurickson Profar followed by a run-scoring double by Manny Machado.

The Padres, who have won seven straight interleague games from the Rangers, scored their final run in the eighth when Jake Cronenworth scored on a two-out error -- a throw from short going through the webbing of first baseman Nate Lowe’s glove.

Weathers was credited with his first major league victory. Mark Melancon earned his fourth save.

Profar and Cronenworth had three hits apiece as the Padres finished with 14 hits and 20 base runners. The Rangers turned four double plays, one coming with the bases loaded to end the third.

Neither starting pitcher was sharp.

The Rangers took a 3-0 lead against Padres right-hander Chris Paddack with a two-out rally in the second. Jonah Heim doubled into the right-field corner and scored on a triple to left by Eli White. After Anderson Tejeda drew a walk, Kiner-Falefa hit a two-run double.

But the Padres went to work against right-hander Jordan Lyles in the fourth. Eric Hosmer led off with a home run. Singles by Wil Myers and Cronenworth put runners at the corners, with Myers scoring on Tommy Pham’s sacrifice fly to right. Kim, who is filling in for the injured Fernando Tatis Jr., followed with his game-tying homer in the fifth.

Kiner-Falefa had three RBIs for the Rangers on the two-run double and go-ahead homer.

--Field Level Media