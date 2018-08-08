Colon becomes winningest Latin-born pitcher as Rangers top Mariners

Bartolo Colon became Major League Baseball’s winningest pitcher from Latin America as the Texas Rangers defeated the visiting Seattle Mariners 11-4 Tuesday night.

It was the 246th career victory for the 45-year-old right-hander, breaking a tie with Nicaragua’s Dennis Martinez. Earlier this season, Colon passed Juan Marichal (243 wins) for the most for a native of the Dominican Republic.

Colon (6-10), making his sixth attempt at the record after going 0-5 since tying the mark on June 30, allowed four runs on eight hits in seven innings. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out one.

Jurickson Profar, Rougned Odor and Adrian Beltre homered off Seattle right-hander Felix Hernandez (8-10).

Hernandez, the longtime Mariners ace whose spot in the rotation is in jeopardy as the team chases its first postseason berth since 2001, gave up 11 runs (seven earned) on eight hits in six innings. He walked four and struck out two.

Third baseman Kyle Seager made two fielding errors to account for the unearned runs against Hernandez, who has lost four consecutive decisions spanning his past five starts.

The Mariners took the lead on solo homers by Nelson Cruz, his 30th of the season, and Seager, his 19th, in the second inning.

Seattle made it 3-0 in the top of the third on a run-scoring triple by Denard Span.

But the Rangers rallied with four runs in the bottom of the inning, the key hit a two-run double by Odor.

Texas made it 5-3 in the fourth on Willie Calhoun’s sacrifice fly.

The Mariners pulled within 5-4 in the fifth on Mitch Haniger’s sacrifice fly before Profar hit a three-run homer, his 12th, in the bottom of the inning.

In the sixth, Odor hit a two-run homer, his 14th, and Beltre added a solo shot, his sixth, to make it 11-4.

Rangers left-hander Jeffrey Springs pitched two scoreless innings of relief.

The teams wrap up their three-game series, which is tied at a game apiece, Wednesday afternoon.

—Field Level Media