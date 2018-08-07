Healy delivers in 12th as Mariners win in extras again

Ryon Healy singled home the go-ahead run with two outs in the 12th inning as the Seattle Mariners defeated the host Texas Rangers 4-3 Monday night at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

Mike Zunino went 3-for-5 with a home run for the Mariners, who improved to 9-1 in extra-inning games.

Right-hander Sam Tuivailala (4-3) got the victory with a scoreless inning of relief and Edwin Diaz earned his major league-leading 42nd save.

With one out in the 12th, Mitch Haniger lined a double to left off right-hander Eddie Butler (2-2). After Nelson Cruz lined out to right, Butler walked Kyle Seager intentionally to get to Healy, who grounded a run-scoring single into left.

The Mariners wasted a strong start by left-hander Wade LeBlanc, who gave up only one run on two hits in 6 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out four.

LeBlanc gave up a one-out single to Carlos Tocci in the third inning and an infield single to Elvis Andrus with one out in the seventh.

LeBlanc was replaced by right-hander Adam Warren, acquired last week in a trade with the New York Yankees, after Andrus’ hit.

But the bullpen couldn’t hold the 3-0 lead.

Warren walked Adrian Beltre, then Jurickson Profar lined a run-scoring double into the left-field corner, making it 3-1 and putting Rangers at second and third. Robinson Chirinos was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

The Mariners brought on left-hander Zach Duke, acquired last week from Minnesota, to face slugger Joey Gallo, but Duke walked him on a 3-2 pitch to score a run. Alex Colome replaced Duke and surrendered a line-drive single to Isiah Kiner-Falefa, tying the score.

The Mariners opened the scoring on Zunino’s one-out homer to left in the fourth, his 14th of the season.

Seattle scored twice more in the sixth. Healy led off with a double to right field and scored on Cameron Maybin’s line-drive single. Hits by Zunino and Guillermo Heredia, the latter on a bunt, loaded the bases. Dee Gordon then grounded into a double play, with Maybin scoring from third to make it 3-0.

Rangers left-hander Martin Perez gave up three runs on 10 hits in seven innings. He walked two and struck out three.

