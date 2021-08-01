Jonah Heim smacks 2 homers as Rangers edge Mariners

EditorsNote: minor edits

Jonah Heim hit two home runs, including a two-run shot in the bottom of the 10th inning, as the Texas Rangers defeated the Seattle Mariners 5-4 Saturday night in Arlington, Texas.

Heim’s second homer led off the 10th against Mariners right-hander Diego Castillo (2-5), who was seeking his first save since being acquired from Tampa Bay on Thursday. It scored Andy Ibanez, who started the inning on second base as the automatic runner, and gave the Rangers just their second victory in their past 16 games.

Rangers right-hander Spencer Patton (1-1) got the victory after blowing a chance for his first career save when Seattle’s Ty France led off the ninth with a solo homer to deep left-center field to tie the score at 3.

The Mariners took a 4-3 lead off Patton in the 10th on J.P. Crawford’s two-out single, scoring Tom Murphy.

Kyle Seager also homered for Seattle, which lost for just the second time in 12 extra-inning games this season.

Left-hander Tyler Anderson, making his Mariners debut after a trade with Pittsburgh on Wednesday, retired the side in order in each of the first three innings before allowing a leadoff single to Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the fourth.

Kiner-Falefa took second on a sacrifice bunt by Charlie Culberson and advanced to third on a passed ball, but was stranded there as Anderson struck out Adolis Garcia and got Nathaniel Lowe to line out to the shortstop Crawford to end the inning.

Trailing 2-0, the Rangers tied the score in the fifth on Heim’s two-run homer to left. It came after Ibanez blooped a leadoff single to left.

Texas took the lead in the sixth as Garcia hit a one-out double down the left field line and scored on Lowe’s single to left.

The Mariners scored twice in the first. With one out, Mitch Haniger lined a single to left. France grounded into what appeared to be an inning-ending double play, but a video review determined Ibanez, the second baseman, never touched the bag before throwing to first.

Seager followed with a two-run shot to right-center, his 22nd of the season.

--Field Level Media