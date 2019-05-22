Lynn strikes out 11 as Rangers defeat Mariners

Lance Lynn struck out a season-high 11 in seven strong innings as the Texas Rangers defeated the visiting Seattle Mariners 5-3 on Tuesday night.

May 21, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA;

Joey Gallo hit a two-run homer and Nomar Mazara went 3-for-4 with two doubles for the Rangers, who won their second straight game in the series and third in a row overall.

Texas right-hander Shawn Kelley earned his third save of the season despite giving up a solo home run to Omar Narvaez with two outs in the ninth.

Lynn (6-3) allowed two runs on five hits to defeat Seattle for the second time this season. The right-hander was 0-4 against the Mariners before beating them 14-1 on April 28 in Seattle, when he allowed one run on five hits in seven innings.

The 11 strikeouts were one shy of Lynn’s career high, set with the St. Louis Cardinals on June 13, 2012 against the Chicago White Sox.

Lynn cruised through the first six innings, holding the Mariners scoreless on just three hits.

He ran into some trouble in the seventh, as Seattle scored twice to pull within 3-2.

Daniel Vogelbach led off with a walk, the only one Lynn issued, and Edwin Encarnacion lined a single to left. Narvaez then hit a ball off the top of the wall in right field, scoring Vogelbach and sending Encarnacion to third. Narvaez’s blast was so close to being a tying home run that Mariners manager Scott Servais waited for a replay before determining not to request a video review.

Encarnacion scored on a sacrifice fly by Jay Bruce before Lynn rebounded to strike out Tim Beckham and J.P. Crawford to end the inning.

Left-hander Tommy Milone (0-1), making his Mariners debut, allowed two runs on three hits in five-plus innings. He walked one and struck out six.

The Rangers’ Ronald Guzman doubled home a run in the second, Asdrubal Cabrera had a sacrifice fly in the fourth and Mazara added an RBI double in the sixth to give Texas a 3-0 lead.

After Seattle rallied, Gallo went deep in the eighth off left-hander Roenis Elias. It was Gallo’s 15th home run of the season.

