Newcomer Dietrich helps Rangers rally past Mariners

Aug 12, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jordan Lyles throws against the Seattle Mariners in the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Derek Dietrich reached base in all four plate appearances in his Texas debut as the Rangers rallied from an early four-run deficit to defeat the visiting Seattle Mariners 7-4 on Wednesday night.

Dietrich, signed by the Rangers as a free agent on Monday after being released by both Cincinnati and the Chicago Cubs in a three-week span, went 3-for-3 with a double and sparked the offense when he was hit by a pitch in the sixth inning.

Reliever Jonathan Hernandez (3-0) got the victory, with Rafael Montero pitching the ninth for his fourth save.

Trailing 4-2, the Rangers pulled ahead with a five-run eighth.

With one out, Dietrich lined a single to right and moved to third on Elvis Andrus’ double into the left-field corner. Pinch-hitter Todd Frazier was hit by a pitch from right-hander Erik Swanson (0-1) to load the bases.

Jeff Mathis then blooped a run-scoring single into shallow left-center field, keeping the bases full. Shin-Soo Choo hit a sacrifice fly to right to tie the score at 4-4.

After Isiah Kiner-Falefa was hit by a pitch to reload the bases, Swanson was replaced by right-hander Taylor Williams. The go-ahead run scored on a wild pitch, and Willie Calhoun grounded a two-run single to left to cap the scoring.

Austin Nola went 2-for-5 with a double and home run, and Daniel Vogelbach also homered for Seattle. Both homers came in a four-run second against Rangers starter Jordan Lyles, who went five innings.

The Rangers finally got on the scoreboard in the sixth inning against Mariners starter Taijuan Walker.

With two outs, Dietrich was hit on the right knee by a pitch. The Mariners challenged the call, but replays showed the pitch grazed Dietrich’s uniform. Dietrich stole second and scored when Andrus grounded to short, with Crawford’s throw in the dirt handcuffing first baseman Moore.

Walker allowed one unearned run on six hits, with one walk and five strikeouts.

The Rangers pulled within 4-2 in the seventh. With one out, Choo walked against right-hander Joey Gerber. Choo stole second and moved to third on Kiner-Falefa’s fly out. The Mariners brought in left-hander Anthony Misiewicz, but Calhoun blooped a run-scoring single into shallow right field.

—Field Level Media