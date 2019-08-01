Rangers snap Mariners' 6-game win streak

EditorsNote: Update 2: Slight tweaks in third to last graf (“in” instead of “into”; removes “Hunter”)

Jul 31, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Seattle Mariners designated hitter Domingo Santana (16) steals second base against Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus (1) in the first inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Willie Calhoun hit a go-ahead, three-run homer, and the Texas Rangers held on for a 9-7 victory against the visiting Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night.

Shin-Soo Choo also homered for the Rangers, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Austin Nola and Keon Broxton homered for the Mariners, who saw their season-high-matching, six-game winning streak come to an end.

Rangers left-hander Mike Minor (9-6), who had been the subject of trade rumors leading up to Wednesday afternoon’s deadline, got the victory despite struggling with his command. Minor went five innings, allowing five runs on seven hits. He walked three and struck out five.

Rangers right-hander Jesse Chavez pitched the ninth for his first save of the season. He struck out All-Star Daniel Vogelbach with a runner on to end it.

Mariners left-hander Wade LeBlanc (6-4) gave up six runs on 10 hits in 4 1/ 3 innings. He walked one and struck out two.

Trailing 5-3 going into the bottom of the fifth, the Rangers’ Danny Santana led off by grounding a single into center field. An out later, Hunter Pence doubled to left, and Calhoun hit the next pitch just over the 349-foot sign in the right field corner to give Texas the lead. It was Calhoun’s seventh homer of the season.

The Rangers added three insurance runs in the seventh on a two-run single by Logan Forsythe and a fielding error to make it 9-5.

Broxton hit a two-run shot in the eighth, his fifth of the season and first since being picked up by the Mariners earlier this week, to cap the scoring.

Both teams scored in each of the first two innings.

The Mariners took an early lead on Tim Beckham’s run-scoring single in the first, before the Rangers scored twice in the bottom of the inning, on an RBI single by Pence and a double by Rougned Odor.

Nola and Choo traded solo shots in the second. It was Nola’s fourth and Choo’s 18th.

The Mariners scored three in the fourth to take a 5-3 lead on a run-scoring single by Mallex Smith and a two-run single by J.P. Crawford.

—Field Level Media