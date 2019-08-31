Trevino's 3-hit game helps Rangers top Mariners

Jose Trevino, the No. 9 hitter in the Texas lineup, went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs as the Rangers defeated the Seattle Mariners 6-3 on Friday night in Arlington, Texas.

Aug 30, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kolby Allard (39) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

Danny Santana homered, and left-hander Kolby Allard won for the third time in five starts since being acquired from Atlanta in a July 30 trade for reliever Chris Martin.

Allard (3-0) allowed two runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. He walked one and struck out four. Right-hander Emmanuel Clase pitched a scoreless ninth for his first career save.

Mariners lefty Marco Gonzales (14-11) gave up six runs (five earned) on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings, with two walks and two strikeouts.

The Mariners opened the scoring in the first inning. Mallex Smith led off with a single, and J.P. Crawford walked. Smith stole third, his major-league-leading 38th theft of the season, before scoring on a double-play grounder.

The Rangers tied it in the second after Nick Solak led off with a double. An out later, Rougned Odor snapped an 0-for-28 slump with a run-scoring double to center.

Texas took a 2-1 lead in the third. Trevino led off with a double to center, moved to third on a grounder that went for an error and scored on a sacrifice fly by Willie Calhoun.

The Mariners pulled even in the fifth as one-out singles by Daniel Vogelbach, Tim Lopes and Fraley loaded the bases. With two outs, Smith reached on an infield single, scoring Vogelbach.

The Rangers regained the lead in the bottom of the inning as Scott Heineman and Trevino began the frame with back-to-back singles. Heineman took third on a flyout and scored on Elvis Andrus’ fielder’s choice.

Texas pulled away with a three-run sixth. Santana led off with a homer that just cleared the right field fence, his 24th of the season. Odor and Heineman walked before Trevino hit a two-run double to right to make it 6-2.

Smith got a run back in the seventh. He hit a two-out triple to left-center, and he scored on the play as shortstop Andrus’ relay throw was wild.

