Glasnow, hot Rays silence Rangers

Tyler Glasnow pitched six shutout innings and Ji-Man Choi homered and drove in two runs as the hot Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Texas Rangers 3-0 on Monday night at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.

The Rays (83-66) won for the 12th time their last 15 games and reached a season-best 17 games over .500, but it appears to be a little too late. With 11 games remaining, they trail the Oakland A’s (90-60) — idle on Monday — by 6 1/2 games for the American League’s second wild-card spot.

Glasnow (1-4) limited the Rangers to just two infield hits, striking out six and walking two over six innings. The right-hander picked up his first win with the Rays since being acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates for Chris Archer in a four-player deal on July 31. He is 2-6 overall this season.

Choi supplied two-thirds of the Rays’ offense, hitting an RBI single in the first inning and his 10th homer of the season, a two-out solo shot to center field in the top of the sixth.

Jake Bauers plated the Rays’ third run with a sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh, scoring Willy Adames.

Texas rookie starter Adrian Sampson (0-2) allowed two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out two in 5 2/3 innings in just his third career start and second of the season.

Adam Kolarek, Jose Alvarado and Sergio Romo, who picked up his 22nd save, held the Rangers hitless over the final three innings to wrap up the Rays’ victory.

The Rays opened the first with singles by Mallex Smith, Tommy Pham and Choi, who plated Smith with a grounder between first and second.

The Rays nearly made it 4-0 in the seventh inning, but Rangers catcher Isiah Kiner-Falefa made a spectacular play on a bunt by Smith, picking up the ball in front of the plate and tagged Kevin Kiermaier, who was trying to score from third.

—Field Level Media