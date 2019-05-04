Jays eke out 1-0 win over Rangers in 12

EditorsNote: adds Gallo’s first name in 10th graph

May 3, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Trent Thornton (57) pitches against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Trent Thornton allowed one hit over seven shutout innings, and the Toronto Blue Jays eventually beat the Texas Rangers 1-0 in 12 innings on Friday night in Arlington, Texas.

Thornton struck out five and walked two in his seventh major league start. He’s still seeking his first win.

Rangers left-hander Mike Minor threw eight shutout innings. He scattered seven hits, struck out nine and walked two.

After relievers Chris Martin, Shawn Kelley and Brett Martin kept the shutout going for Texas, Ariel Jurado (0-1) took over in the 12th and gave up a leadoff single to Brandon Drury. Teoscar Hernandez then singled to center on the 10th pitch of his at-bat.

Danny Jansen laid down a two-strike bunt back to Jurado, who threw the ball away trying to retire Drury at third, scoring the only run.

After Thornton departed, Tim Mayza, Joe Biagini, Ryan Tepera, Daniel Hudson (2-1) and Ken Giles kept the shutout going for the next five innings.

Giles struck out the side in the bottom of the 12th for his eighth save.

Eric Sogard, Freddy Galvis, Randal Grichuk and Drury had two hits each for Toronto, which was coming off getting swept in a three-game road series against the Los Angeles Angels.

The Rangers had a runner on third with one out in the 10th but were unable to bring him home.

Minor got into trouble early, walking Sogard on four pitches to start the game and then giving up a single to Galvis. Both runners moved up a base on a throwing error by Joey Gallo in left, putting runners on second and third with no outs.

Minor struck out Grichuk and Justin Smoak, however, and then got Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to line out to center to strand both runners.

Minor stranded two more runners in the third, but continued to pile up the strikeouts, producing eight through four innings.

Meanwhile, Thornton retired the first 12 batters in order before Nomar Mazara dropped a single into shallow center that went off the glove of shortstop Galvis to lead off the fifth. Mazara was thrown out at second by Hernandez in left, however.

Galvis doubled with two outs in the eighth, and Grichuk followed with a single to left, but Galvis was thrown out at the plate by Gallo.

