Nate Lowe adds to record RBI total as Rangers beat Jays

Hot-hitting Nate Lowe clubbed two of Texas’ four homers and had four RBIs as the Rangers cruised to a 7-4 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night at Arlington, Texas.

Ronald Guzman and Jonah Heim also went deep as Texas claimed the second game of the three-game set after falling 6-2 on Monday.

Lowe hit a pair of two-run blasts for his third career multi-homer game to continue his torrid start. He set a Rangers record with 14 RBIs in the season’s first five games.

Bo Bichette hit two solo homers for the Blue Jays, who fell to 3-2 on their season-opening, six-game road trip.

Rangers right-hander Dane Dunning (1-0) gave up one run and three hits over five innings while winning his team debut after being acquired from the Chicago White Sox in December. He struck out six and walked none.

Three relievers followed Dunning to the mound with right-hander Ian Kennedy needing just eight pitches to work a perfect ninth for his first save.

Blue Jays right-hander Tanner Roark (0-1) gave up five runs and six hits in three innings while serving up three homers, including both of Lowe’s blasts. He struck out two and walked none.

Bichette hit a solo homer in the top of the first inning for Toronto. In the bottom of the frame, the left-handed-hitting Lowe smacked a low liner that barely cleared the fence in left-center for a two-run shot.

Guzman’s solo blast to right in the second gave the Rangers a 3-1 lead. One inning later, Lowe accounted for two more runs when he sent Roark’s offering over the fence in center.

Heim made it 6-1 in the sixth when he sent the ball over the fence in left for his first major league homer.

The Blue Jays put up two runs in the seventh. The first scored on a wild pitch by left-hander Taylor Hearn, and the second came across on Randal Grichuk’s single to right.

Bichette lined a two-out homer to left in the eighth off right-hander Matt Bush to bring Toronto within 6-4.

Brock Holt gave Texas some insurance with an RBI single to left in the bottom of the eighth.

--Field Level Media