Camargo, Braves slam Blue Jays

Johan Camargo hit his first career grand slam and had a career-best five RBIs in going 4-for-5 to lead the visiting Atlanta Braves to an 11-4 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night.

Charlie Culberson added a solo homer and made a spectacular catch in left field with two runners on base in the first inning for the Braves, who won their third in a row and ended Toronto’s three-game winning streak.

Ender Inciarte added three hits, had three RBIs and scored three runs for Atlanta.

Atlanta starter Mike Soroka, a 20-year-old Calgary native making his fifth major-league start, allowed four runs, eight hits and two walks and had two strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.

Left-hander Sam Freeman (2-3) pitched 2 1/3 perfect innings with four strikeouts to earn the win in relief in the opener of a two-game series.

Toronto left-hander Jaime Garcia (2-6) allowed five runs, five hits and three walks while striking out two in three-plus innings.

The Braves took a 4-0 lead in the second on Camargo’s seventh homer of the season. It followed a two-out double by Kurt Suzuki and walks to Culberson and Inciarte.

The Blue Jays scored once in the bottom of the second. Randal Grichuk doubled, took third on a wild pitch and came home on Luke Maile’s groundout to shortstop.

Culberson led off the fourth with his fourth homer of the season. After singles by Inciarte and Camargo, Danny Barnes replaced Garcia.

Toronto scored a run in the bottom of the fourth on Kevin Pillar’s double and Maile’s single.

Inciarte hit a two-run double in the fifth after Nick Markakis walked and Suzuki singled. After an RBI single by Camargo, Joe Biagini replaced Barnes.

Justin Smoak singled, Teoscar Hernandez doubled and Yangervis Solarte hit a two-run double in the bottom of the fifth to cut the lead to 8-4. Peter Moylan replaced Soroka.

Camargo and Ozzie Albies doubled against Preston Guilmet in the eighth and Atlanta extended its lead to 9-4.

Atlanta added two runs in the ninth when Culberson, Inciarte and Dansby Swanson each doubled against Aaron Loup.

Jesse Biddle pitched a perfect bottom of the ninth for Atlanta.

The Blue Jays put right-hander Sam Gaviglio on paternity leave and recalled infielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. from Triple-A Buffalo.

—Field Level Media