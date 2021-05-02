Randal Grichuk lifts Jays over Braves in 10

EditorsNote: Noted Pashe’s grand slam was also his first career homer in 5th graf; Added details in 8th/11th grafs

Randal Grichuk lined a two-out, walk-off single to center field in the 10th inning Saturday night as the Toronto Blue Jays edged the visiting Atlanta Braves 6-5 in Dunedin, Fla.

With the bases loaded, Grichuk hammered an 0-1 slider from Nate Jones (0-2) for the game winner for the Blue Jays, who are 6-2 in their past eight games.

Jordan Romano -- the eighth Toronto pitcher in a bullpen game -- earned the win to improve to 2-1 with a scoreless top of the 10th.

George Springer went 2-for-5 with three RBIs and hit his first two home runs as a Blue Jay.

Atlanta’s Cristian Pache connected for his first career home run -- a grand slam -- and Ronald Acuna Jr. went 2-for-4 with a homer and double for the Braves, who lost their third straight.

Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton tossed 5 1/3 innings and surrendered four runs on five hits. The right-hander struck out six and walked two.

Sidelined for over two weeks with an injured groin, Pache stepped up with the bases loaded in the second and jumped on a 2-2 curve from Tommy Milone, lifting a towering shot to left for a grand slam.

Ahead 3-0 in the count against Morton in the third, Springer got the green light and hit his first homer the other way to right to bring home Alejandro Kirk, who had walked.

Leading off the fifth, Acuna blistered a shot to left on a 2-1 pitch from reliever Trent Thornton. It was the outfielder’s ninth home run and gave Atlanta a 5-2 lead.

In the sixth, the Braves loaded the bases with one out, forcing Toronto to bring in Tim Mayza. Then the left-hander got a double-play grounder to second by Freddie Freeman to escape the jam.

Grichuk lined a single to left to cut the deficit to 5-3 in the bottom of the inning and chase Morton, who was relieved by Edgar Santana.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. greeted him with an RBI double to left, but Grichuk was thrown out at home to leave the score at 5-4 on a play that hurt Atlanta catcher Travis d’Arnaud, who left the game with a hand injury.

On another 3-0 count in the seventh, Springer cut loose on a 95 mph fastball and smoked a monstrous blast to left that was estimated at 470 feet by Statcast to tie it 5-5.

