Diaz's fourth hit sends Jays past O's in 10th

Aledmys Diaz had four hits, including the game-winning single in the bottom of the 10th inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Baltimore Orioles 8-7 on Friday night.

After the Orioles tied the game with a three-run ninth, the Blue Jays won the game in the 10th against rookie left-hander Paul Fry (0-1).

Russell Martin hit a two-out infield single on a grounder to shortstop. Randal Grichuk walked and Diaz, who also had a solo homer in the game, singled on a grounder that found a hole through the left side of the infield as Martin ran home.

John Axford (3-1), who pitched a perfect 10th, got the win.

Martin and Grichuk hit solo homers for the Blue Jays.

Blue Jays starter Sam Gaviglio had career bests with eight strikeouts and 7 2/3 innings pitched, allowing four runs, seven hits and one walk.

Gaviglio, who has not won since May 25, was replaced by Seunghwan Oh after allowing a two-run homer to Chris Davis with two out in the eighth.

Tyler Clippard allowed two home runs and three runs in the ninth to blow the save for the Blue Jays.

Trey Mancini led off the ninth with a double to right field, took third on a Curtis Granderson error and scored on a wild pitch. Caleb Joseph hit his second homer of the season with one out, and Jonathan Schoop tied the game with his 11th of the season with two out.

Tim Beckham hit a two-run homer for the Orioles in the fifth inning.

Baltimore starter Dylan Bundy allowed five hits — including three home runs — one walk and five runs in five innings.

After Bundy retired his first seven batters of the game, Diaz hit his ninth homer of the season in the third inning.

The Blue Jays took a 5-2 lead with four runs in their fifth. Martin led off with his seventh homer of the season — and first since June 8 — and Grichuk followed with his 12th.

Devon Travis walked with one out and took third on a ground-rule double by Granderson. Teoscar Hernandez hit a sacrifice fly, and Justin Smoak smacked an RBI double.

Diaz greeted Mychal Givens with a leadoff single in the bottom of the seventh, and Travis tripled. Granderson’s RBI single stretched the lead to 7-2.

Baltimore scored twice in the eighth when Davis hit his 10th homer of the season after Adam Jones singled.

The Blue Jays threatened in the bottom of the ninth. Diaz led off with a double against Miguel Castro and took third on a groundout by Travis. Granderson was walked intentionally and stole second before Hernandez struck out. Fry replaced Castro and struck out Smoak.

